Kamloops Mounties continue to track down leads four months after shooting 

Photo: Michael Potestio Police had a presence all morning outside 990 13th St. on Jan. 24 as they investigated a shooting.

Mounties still don't know who was responsible for a shooting at a notorious North Kamloops home in January.

In its first quarter report for 2025, the Kamloops RCMP said “investigators continue to track down potential leads” in the shooting investigation, and that the incident is believed to have been targeted.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to a residence in the 900-block of 13th St. on Jan. 24 for the shooting, which left one man with serious injuries. Police did not know the extent of those at the time, but in the quarterly update, described them as having been “non-life threatening.”

Police said they believe several people were in involved in the incident.

Neighbours who spoke to Castanet at the time said they did not hear or see anything suspicious overnight.

Some said they have seen suspicious activity in the neighbourhood over the years, as well as a police presence at the house in the past.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has related video surveillance between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.