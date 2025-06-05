Kamloops Mounties search for tips after hit and run injures pedestrian near TRU

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP say this white car struck a woman attempting to cross Summit Drive on Monday, May 26.

Mounties are asking the public for tips that might lead them to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian last week near Thompson Rivers University then fled the scene.

Kamloops RCMP said on May 26 around 6 p.m., a woman in her 20s was struck by a white car attempting to cross Summit Drive at McGill Road.

She was to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the car did not remain on the scene.

“The Kamloops RCMP are hoping that by releasing a photo of the vehicle involved in the incident, that the public will be able to identify the registered owner of the vehicle and advance their investigation," said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

Anyone with video or related information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.