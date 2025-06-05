Blood found in Kamloops lawyer's office concentrated at top of landing

Photo: Castanet Forensic investigators prepare to enter Butch Bagabuyo's law office, 335 Victoria St., in March of 2022, shortly after Mohd Abdullah was found dead. Prosecutors allege Bagabuyo killed Abdullah inside office.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers might find disturbing.

Blood was found in four areas inside the Victoria Street office of a Kamloops lawyer who is now standing trial for the murder of his client, a judge was told on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Butch Bagabuyo, now 57, stabbed 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah to death inside his law office, 335 Victoria St., on March 11, 2022. Bagabuyo was Abdullah’s lawyer, and court has heard the two met that day to discuss a large sum of money, described as Abdullah's retirement savings, they illegally shielded from his wife.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex. Court has heard Abdullah was attempting to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, becoming increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify later this week that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that pierced his heart.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, a few days after he is alleged to have enlisted the help of an unknowing elderly friend to dispose of a large storage tote containing Abdullah’s body.

Police discovered Abdullah’s body inside a large tote in the back of a rental van on the driveway of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Blood on landing

In court on Wednesday, a blood-spatter expert provided details about what Mounties found inside Bagabuyo’s office. RCMP Staff Sgt. Thomas Watts did not attend the scene, but he reviewed the findings of the forensic investigators who did.

He said blood was found in four areas at the office — inside the front door, on the stairs, on a wall near the stairs, on the floor in a reception area and on a desk.

Watts said some of the flooring in the office had been removed. Court has previously heard Bagabuyo’s workspace was undergoing renovations at the time following a small fire.

“It appeared to be a floor that was either unfinished or had the surface flooring taken off,” Watts said. "Not entirely smooth, certainly, but not as rough as some surfaces I’ve seen.”

The blood appeared to be concentrated at the top of a landing in a reception area, both on the floor and on a desk.

“There were a number of stains located on the front surface of the desk,” Watts said.

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said blood found in the office matched Abdullah’s DNA.

Court has also watched video showing Bagabuyo struggling to load a very heavy storage tote into his vehicle outside his law office — a bin identical to the one in which Abdullah was found.

Wood expert up next

Court is scheduled to hear Thursday from Dr. Shawn Mansfield, a wood science professor and the head of UBC’s botany department, expected to provide opinion evidence linking material seized from Bagabuyo’s backyard to a homemade garrotte found around Abdullah’s neck.

On Friday, forensic pathologist Dr. Farshaad Bilimoria, who performed Abdullah’s autopsy, is expected to testify about his findings.

A forensic accountant is also expected to provide evidence sometime soon about where the money is alleged to have gone. In her opening statement, Saettler said Bagabuyo spent it on his own personal living expenses and had very little other income.

Lawyers expect the Crown’s case to be closed by the middle of next week. Defence lawyer Mark Swartz has indicated Bagabuyo will likely call evidence, but it’s not clear whether he will testify.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up by June 20, with closing submissions to follow.

Bagabuyo is not in custody.