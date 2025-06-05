Man accused in deadly 2020 stabbing spree told Kamloops Mounties he 'lost it'

Photo: KTW File A police evidence marker sits on the sidewalk outside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in March of 2020.

A Kamloops man accused of going on a stabbing spree told investigators hours after he turned himself in that he "lost it" while trying to protect two women.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In an opening statement to jurors on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

‘Had to do something’

Const. Howard Morine told the court on Wednesday that Palmer was “quite talkative” and “very friendly" after turning himself in to police at the crime scene.

Morine said he found small amounts of money and hash in Palmer's possession. He said he believed Palmer to be sober.

In an audio recording played in court, Palmer can be heard telling Morine he was protecting “my woman” and was scared someone would be murdered that night. He can later be heard saying, “so I killed them.”

Palmer later told investigators he was trying to save two women from “a bad situation.”

He detailed his paranoia living in the apartment building and said he feared for his life. He said he “had to do something about it” and he “lost it.”

“I tried to get the carotid artery on every person to disable them,” Palmer said.

“Can we look upon their names and see if they have a criminal record? Because I would feel bad if they were nice people, but I’m pretty sure they are not.”

He told police he used a steak knife and pocket knife, which he hid near the riverbank on McArthur Island — where investigators later found the weapons.

“How do you feel about one of them being dead?” RCMP Cpl. David Marshall asked Palmer in one of the recordings.

“All four would have been better,” Palmer replied.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.