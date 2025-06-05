Local facility turns curbside organic waste from Kamloops, Salmon Arm into compost

On Strawberry Hill, far removed from City of Kamloops residential streets, piles of local food and yard waste are moved, mixed, monitored and screened to create rich compost material for farming and landscaping.

Stswékstem Engineered Waste Management Facility, operating through a partnership between Grassland Organics and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, processes curbside organic waste from the City of Kamloops and food scraps from the City of Salmon Arm.

The facility at 801 Strawberry Hill Ln., which started operations in August of 2023, has been taking the curbside organic material since last spring.

Jason Haller, vice president for Grassland Organics, said the facility has received about 10,000 tonnes of material over the past year.

“It's roughly about 1,000 garbage trucks that diverted away from going into the landfill,” Haller said.

He noted the City of Kamloops initially projected the facility could receive about 4,000 tonnes of organic waste per year, but the actual number has essentially doubled — something Haller attributes to good uptake of the relatively new municipal curbside program.

“The community is doing great contributing to that curbside organic bin, which means that we have to expand our footprint — which is a good problem,” Haller said.

Three-month process

The composting process takes about three months end to end. Organic waste is picked up from residential curbs, and once it arrives at the facility, it is placed in a receiving bay.

Lisa Forth, compost facility operator, said the material is then mixed and monitored in accordance with B.C.’s Organic Matter Recycling Regulation standards.

She said the facility uses an aerated composting system, with equipment like loaders and blowers helping to manage the breakdown of material.

"It spends about four weeks here on aeration, three mixes, and we make sure temperatures are being met to meet standards,” Forth said.

Then, material is moved through a half-inch screen, which separates it into piles. Pieces smaller than a half inch go in one pile, and larger material in another. Piles can be re-screened up to three times.

In this way, plastics and other non-compostable materials that found their way by mistake into curbside bins are removed and taken to the landfill.

"After it's screened, it's brought up here to our curing piles, where it spends another four weeks again, mixing and making sure temperatures are being reached,” Forth said. “After that, it’s tested one more time.”

The facility produces Class A compost, meaning there are no pathogens or food-borne illnesses present in the final product. The material is sold to local companies like Metro Reload, which in turn creates and sells soil blends used for landscaping and agriculture purposes.

The company encourages residents to continue learning about which materials should and shouldn’t be put in curbside bins — taking care to avoid tossing in plastics and especially glass — but Forth noted overall, people are following the guidelines.

“Residents are doing a great job,” Forth said.

“I think a lot of people are appreciating that feeling of not throwing their things in the landfill when they know it could be going to such a wonderful, renewable resource.”

She said without composting, food scraps are otherwise trapped inside garbage bags in landfills. This generates methane — a very potent greenhouse gas which is harmful for the environment.

“The most useful thing we can do with our organics is turning it into a renewable resource for our soils that are becoming depleted more and more every day,” Forth said.

Plans for expansion

Ian Lyster, COO for Grassland Organics, said composting also diverts material from taking up the limited landfill space available in the province. Processing Kamloops’ organic waste locally also reduces trucking time and emissions, and creates jobs.

Lyster said the facility is looking to expand in the near future, which involves developing a footprint that can accept between 30,000 and 40,000 tonnes of material per year.

“I think probably within three years, we'll be having that conversation, and welcoming other food waste into our facility,” he said, adding they would like to also establish more sites in partnership with other regional First Nations.

Haller added the company is also excited about working with local schools, the hospital, universities, restaurants and hotels to help divert food waste.

The company has recently applied for provincial funding in order to support its expansion efforts. It hopes to hear back about its application by mid to late June.