Small wildfire reported along shore of Kamloops Lake now under control: BCWS

Photo: BCWS This BCWS map shows the location of a wildfire discovered Wednesday about six kilometres west of Kamloops.

UPDATE 8:39 p.m.

A small wildfire burning along the south shore of Kamloops Lake is now under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS said an initial attack crew arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The 0.4 hectare wildfire is located about six kilometres west of Mission Flats between Kamloops and Tobiano.

UPDATE: 4:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews have arrived at the scene of a small wildfire burning along the south shore of Kamloops Lake between the city and Tobiano.

BCWS fire information officer Cassidy Martin told Castanet an initial attack crew arrived on scene at about 4:30 p.m.

“They just got on site and they are assessing their achievable objectives at this time — so they’re trying to figure out how they can best action this fire,” she said.

Martin said the blaze is still spot-sized, meaning it is smaller than 10 metres by 10 metres.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:21 p.m.

A small wildfire has been discovered burning along Kamloops Lake just west of the city.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is less than a hectare in size. It was discovered on Wednesday.

The fire is burning near the CPKC tracks off Deer Road in the Cherry Creek area, about six kilometres west of Mission Flats between Kamloops and Tobiano.

Castanet has asked the BCWS for more information about the blaze.