Recently renovated Pacific Way exit the most crash-prone location in Kamloops, according to ICBC numbers

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops drivers appear to have a ramp problem.

In 2024, the off-ramp to Pacific Way from Highway 1 had the most accidents of any spot in Kamloops with 60, according to data from the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

The intersection, which is currently undergoing work to install a second left-turn lane, is the most notorious in Kamloops for car crashes three years running — topping the list each of the last three years, according to ICBC.

The five worst intersections in Kamloops for crashes in 2024, according to ICBC:

Pacific Way and Highway 1/5 60 crashes Battle Street and Highway 1/5 59 crashes Eighth Street and Halston Avenue 49 crashes Columbia Street and Summit Drive 46 crashes Eighth Street and Tranquille/Fortune 36 crashes

Over the past five years, the Pacific Way intersection still holds the title for most wrecks with 311, followed by 296 on the Eighth Street ramp at Halston Avenue, 253 at the intersection of Columbia Street West and Summit Drive, 229 at the Battle Street ramp with Highway 1 and 161 at the intersection of Eighth Street and Fortune/Tranquille.

When breaking the statistics down by crashes that sent the most to the hospital last year, the Battle Street ramp was the most dangerous with 22, followed by the Pacific Way ramp with 17, the Eighth Street and Halston Avenue, and Columbia Street West and Summit Drive with 15 each and the intersection of Eighth Street, Tranquille Road and Fortune Drive with 10.

Over the last five years, the Eighth Street on and off-ramps have been the most dangerous with 127 crashes involving people being sent to the hospital, 118 at the Pacific Way intersection, 93 at Columbia Street West and Summit Drive and 87 at the Battle Street on and off-ramps with Highways 1 and 5. The intersection of Eighth and Fortune was sixth on this list at 48, and Columbia Street West and Notre Dame Drive taking fifth with 61.