Kamloops council tasks staff with reviewing its efforts to advocate for solutions to homelessness

Kamloops council has tasked city staff to review advocacy efforts undertaken this term to address homelessness in the city.

Coun. Dale Bass’ motion received an 8-0 vote of support from her council colleagues at a meeting on Tuesday, May 27. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wasn’t present during the vote.

The motion suggested assessing the advocacy efforts undertaken by council and community partners so far this term, and considering other opportunities that could bolster social and health services and housing to help address the unhoused crisis.

“I think the noise behind us has left us not actually as sure as we should be on what we actually have accomplished — and definitely the public is unaware of it,” Bass said.

“I think it's a good idea now to take a look at what successes we've had, what works.”

As per the motion, council will receive a report from staff at a later date that summarizes advocacy efforts and recommends new opportunities to pursue.