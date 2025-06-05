Downtown Kamloops shelter seeks new home after welcoming 1,500 guests last year

Photo: Castanet Out of the Cold operates a nightly shelter in the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse in downtown Kamloops.

The non-profit operator of a downtown Kamloops shelter that welcomed about 1,500 guests last year is on the lookout for a long-term site.

Renee Stein, executive director of non-profit Out of the Cold, told Kamloops city council last week the shelter and its programs at the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse have seen success, but working under one short-term lease at a time weighs heavily on the organization.

“We are really excited to continue that planning and that exploration of a longer-term site. We know how impactful this small shelter has been on the downtown core,” Stein said.

“What we really want to see is how we can build that, to really continue that intentional support on a long-term basis, and how we how we can continue to be really innovative in our programming.”

She said it’s important to not look at “sheltering as warehousing,” but to build an inclusive place where people can receive care.

“We know as shelter workers, [we] might be the only professionals they meet. We might be the only healthcare they touch base with,” Stein said.

“So what do we do at that time, and how can we utilize those opportunities to start to make an impact? And that’s really in our minds and in our hearts as we look forward.”

Out of the Cold has operated a shelter in the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse at 245 St. Paul Street with support from BC Housing since 2021.

BC Housing confirmed it had extended the lease for the 25-bed overnight shelter for another year, until April 30, 2026.

An additional 10-bed seniors program, The Olive Branch, will continue operating until Sept. 30, 2025. Stein said in an earlier interview the hope is for the 10-bed program to be renewed at that time, so it can run over the winter months.

She said BC Housing has assured the non-profit that it is at “the top of their priority list” for a long-term site, noting a new location would also allow for 24/7 programming.

Stein said she hoped she’d have support from council when opportunities for a new site come forward.

“We could probably help with that,” said Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who said he thought Out of the Cold ran "a great operation.”

Thousands of intakes

Stein told council Out of the Cold saw more than 10,000 intakes last year, welcoming about 1,500 unique guests.

These included people who are discharged from housing, the hospital, jail, or those who are in the midst of “a really hard moment” and need a safe place to go.

“Our numbers are still very, very strong coming through. And I think that really goes to speak about how important it is to have that front line care so available within the downtown core that we can meet those immediate needs as they present themselves in an emergency fashion,” Stein said.

Out of the Cold offers mood management and communication programs at that location, and have run a recovery-based program on and off through the year. Stein said the non-profit looks to see what its guests need and how they can fill those gaps.

Last year, Out of the Cold recorded more than 685 visits to its wellness programs.

Eight seniors who have taken part in The Olive Branch program have been able to move into more permanent housing — some of whom have been in the shelter system for years.

“That's a huge win for our folks coming through, to have that ability to stabilize, have that ability to make those connections, and really to find a home,” Stein said.

She said Out of the Cold continues to try and build connections with other groups and agencies to strategize different supports and solutions for vulnerable people.