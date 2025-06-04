Survivor of residential schools in Kamloops and Williams Lake releases book detailing harrowing experiences

Photo: Ty Lim Arnie Narcisse in his sweat lodge singing Song for the Missing Children.

Arnie Narcisse is a survivor of Indian residential schools in both Williams Lake and Kamloops. Last week, he launched his book on the matter, which tells the story of his time in residential school.

Leading up to the release of the book, the Herald visited Narcisse in his home in Lower Nicola where he took us to his sweat lodge. There, he played a drum and sang his Song for the Missing Children, which he made for the kids who never came home from residential schools.

He told the Herald many of the same points he brought up in his book. About how residential schools took away the identity and culture of Indigenous peoples.

He ended the meeting saying, "in these days, it's hard to be a good Indian.”

This saying is the same one used in the title of his book Hard To Be A Good Indian (2025). While the contents of the book had existed in some way for a number of years – being told to students in Lower Nicola Indian Band school or elsewhere – Narcisse hadn't turned his story into a published book until now.

His story is not unique. The federal government states that around 150,000 kids attended residential schools before the last one was closed in 1996 in Saskatchewan.

In his book, Narcisse talks about the cruel conditions at the Williams Lake Mission school and the Kamloops Indian Residential school, in which he started attending when he was just seven years old and stayed in the system until he was 18.

Narcisse talks about how his language, Stlatlimcin, was taken away from him, how they were starved and abused at the Williams Lake Mission school, and how the trauma from being taken away from one's family and stripped of identity has caused intergenerational trauma to his mother, him and other family members.

John Chenoweth, Ppresident of Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and member of the Upper Nicola Band, thought the book was an especially important work for Indigenous communities. He gave Narcisse the use of their auditorium for free for the book's launch which was on the same day as Narcisse's birthday, May 28.

He said one thing he would like to do better at NVIT is to learn from Indigenous elders more.

"Our future is going to be based on our communication with our elders,” he said at Narcisee's book launch. "We have a lot of (residential school) survivors in this community, we have a lot to learn.”

He spoke on the intergenerational trauma residential schools had impacted attendees and their families. He said he felt weird telling his children he loved them before, because since the era of residential schools, the idea of love was stripped from their culture.

He said going forward, with reconciliation, he believes Indigenous peoples are going to be treated more fairly within the legal system.

Also at the book launch was Leroy Slanzi, an author and the principal of the Lower Nicola Indian Band school.

He had previously read Narcisse's book in 2019, when the Indigenous writer read it to kids at LNIB school.

It wasn't until this year that he surprised Narcisse, taking a manuscript of his book and coming back with a box of published copies.

"(The book) it's going to save a lot of people, Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” Slanzi said at the book launch.

In 2017 a study from Public Health Reviews showed that over 98 per cent of residential school survivors they surveyed suffered from mental health issues. These symptoms included PTSD, substance abuse disorder, major depression and dysthymic disorder.

Since leaving residential school, Narcisse felt the impact throughout his life, sharing details of alcoholism that he was able to be pulled out from by his loved ones.

"There are three things that make it hard to be a good Indian,” said Narcisse at the book launch. "Government policy, residential schools and alcohol.”

Speaking on love, he has since started trying to regain that sense of love, at least within his own family. He agreed with Chenoweth that the idea of love had been taken away from them. But now, he says they've been able to show that love, telling it to each other everyday.

Narcisse's family was also present at the book launch. His grandson Garrison Mountain Chief, had read a passage of the book to the crowd.

Narcisse's story ends on a positive note. During his time in residential school, he had come to be 'articulate” in English, something he later used during his time in government when he worked as the chair of the Aboriginal Fisheries Board in which he fought for Indigenous fishing rights.

"Despite everything the government of Canada and the Catholic church did to kill the Indian, I held on to just enough (traditional) knowledge,” he said.

"This story here, I think the importance is that it shows the human spirit and the ability to adapt.”

Narcisse plans on writing at least two more books in the future; one about alcoholism and the other about his knowledge of Indigenous fishing rights and practices.