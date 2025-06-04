New aviation scholarship for Indigenous students named after Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Casimir

A new scholarship has been established to support Indigenous students taking off for a career in the aviation and aerospace sector.

The award, which was set up through a partnership between the B.C. Aviation Council and Kamloops Airport, has been named in honour of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

Jim Moroz, managing director for Kamloops Airport, announced the new scholarship on Monday, the first day of the B.C. Aviation Council conference underway in Kamloops this week.

“It's fitting that the scholarship bears the name of Rosanne Casimir,” Moroz said.

“Rosanne’s visionary leadership and drive to build a shared and thriving economy for the TteS people is inspiring.”

The three-term chief says she is deeply honoured by the scholarship. The minimum $2,000 award will be given out annually to an Indigenous student pursuing education in B.C. or the Yukon that leads to a career in aviation or aerospace.

This can include pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, air traffic controllers, airport operations professionals, analysts, among other roles.

Casimir told Castanet Kamloops she’s excited for the opportunities this scholarship will provide young people.

“All that I do is always about our future generations. So just having that connection is just that much more heartwarming,” Casimir said.

Moroz said when the B.C. Aviation Council approached the airport to ask if they would co-sponsor the annual award, YKA was “all for it.”

“It creates an opportunity to advance careers in our industry, but also tap into the talent of our local Indigenous communities,” he said.

Cathy Press, B.C. Aviation Council chair, noted in a statement that the aviation and aerospace sector faces an “acute labour shortage.”

“To address these workforce challenges, we must broaden the talent pool and support underrepresented groups, especially Indigenous youth, women and students from smaller communities,” Press said. “This new scholarship is a key part of this effort.”

Casimir touts local growth

The Tk’emlúps chief was also invited to make opening remarks at the welcome reception for the aviation conference attendees, held at the Delta hotel in downtown Kamloops.

Casimir emphasized the growth and development happening throughout the community, and said local leaders have a desire to support access to the skies.

She said the city has an opportunity — and a responsibility — to provide airport services to smaller centres in the region.

“Kamloops must be seen not only as a destination, but it has to be a priority,” Casimir said.

Casimir also noted an ongoing partnership between the band's Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation and Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. for the proposed 7 Mile aviation fuel plant.

The refinery is planned for a parcel of land along the CN Rail tracks south of Rayleigh. It would turn vegetable oils like canola and soybean oil into low-carbon jet fuel or diesel. The site is one of three being considered for the project.

She said this project is aligned with TteS values and represents an opportunity for climate leadership, employment skills training and long-term Indigenous participation in the aviation industry.

“Together, we can create a future of sustainable aviation, economic reconciliation, but also respectful collaboration,” she said.

The Ku?kpi7 Rosanne Casimir Aviation and Aerospace Scholarship will be offered for the first time in 2026.

Indigenous students can submit applications through the B.C. Aviation Council website starting Jan. 15, 2026 through April 30, 2026.