City of Kamloops, YMCA officially welcome families to new daycare

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops held a grand opening of YMCA Station Plaza Care and Learning Centre on Tuesday. (Left to right) Jennifer Howatt, Human Resources and Safety Director, City of Kamloops; Lynette Mikalishen, Director of Child Care Services, YMCA BC; Councillor Mike O'Reilly, Deputy Mayor; Heidi Worthington, President and CEO, YMCA BC ; Natasha Hartson, Social, Housing, and Community Development Manager, City of Kamloops; Jen Fretz, Civic Operations Director, City of Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops’ new 36-space child care centre held its grand opening Tuesday, two months after the Lorne Street location officially started welcoming families.

The YMCA Station Plaza Care and Learning Centre at 510 Lorne St., includes 12 spaces for infants and toddlers, and 20 spaces for kids ages 3 to 5.

The facility is being operated by the YMCA BC.

In a press release, the City of Kamloops said the new daycare addresses a growing need for child care among municipal employees and families in the broader community.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see this project come to life," said Heidi Worthington, president and CEO of YMCA BC.

"Working together with the city to open this child care centre is a great example of how collaborative partnerships serve community needs. We were thrilled to welcome the first children to this space and are committed to providing them with quality early learning experiences."

The new centre is funded through $416,000 from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

The project has been in the works since 2022, when engagement with city employees revealed that child care shortages were a barrier to employment and career advancement at city hall, the city news release stated.

An employee needs assessment showed 45 per cent of respondents with children had issues finding the child care they needed to perform their jobs or adequately manage their lives outside of work.

“We’re thrilled to officially open the doors to this much-needed child care facility. It’s a proud moment that reflects our commitment to supporting our city staff and the community. The centre will make a real difference in the daily lives of our employees and their children,” said Jennifer Howatt, the city's human resources and safety manager.

The city first announced its intention to establish a daycare for the kids of municipal employees, and members of the general public in April of 2024. An anticipated grand opening was scheduled for Aug. 1.

In September, the city announced it was ending its agreement with the non-profit initially selected to operate the facility. YMCA BC was selected as the new operator, a decision announced in February.

The YMCA has more than 150 years of experience providing programs for children and youth and has grown to be the largest provider of not-for-profit licensed child care in Canada.

They currently provide child care services at 30 locations throughout Northern and Interior BC, offering programming based on the latest body of knowledge about childhood development combined within the YMCA Playing to Learn curriculum.