'No time to move'; Mountie says man slain in stabbing spree looked to have been surprised by attack

Photo: KTW file A police evidence marker sits on the sidewalk outside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in March of 2020.

A man stabbed to death inside a North Kamloops apartment five years ago looked to have been surprised by the attack, jurors have been told.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In an opening statement to the jury on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

Drake told jurors White was stabbed four times in the chest. He was wearing a neck brace and laying on what’s been described in court as a daybed, recovering from a recent surgery.

Victim surprised?

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler was one of the first Mounties to arrive at the scene. She said she approached White lying on the daybed.

“I asked him who did this, and he just simply looked at me and blinked his eyes a couple of times,” she said. “He did not respond.”

Butler said White was lying still in his neck brace — his feet crossed and a can of beer still sitting beside him in his right hand.

“It was almost like he had no time to move before he was attacked,” she said.

“He had been stabbed in the chest and he was not doing well.”

Palmer was quickly identified as a suspect. He turned himself in to police stationed outside the apartment building a short time after the attack.

'Rambling' story to police

In her opening statement, Drake said Palmer offered a “strange” and “rambling” explanation to police after turning himself in.

Court heard he told Mounties he “killed all the assailants” to save two women, and made another reference during his arrest to killing four people.

Drake said Palmer was told at one point that one of the men died, to which he replied: “All four would have been better.”

She said he also told Mounties he “knew it would be messy.”

“Oh god, like an excessive amount,” he said in his statement to investigators. "I thought, 'Jesus these things just gotta die — let them die.'”

Jurors were told Palmer showed police where he hid two knives following the incident, taking them to an area along the riverbank on McArthur Island, where the weapons were located by investigators.

Palmer’s trial is scheduled to last five weeks.