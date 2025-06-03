Royal Canadian Legion convention set to take place in Kamloops this weekend

Photo: KTW file photo The BC/Yukon chapter of the Royal Canadian Legion is having its biennial convention in Kamloops over the weekend.

An estimated 300 members of The Royal Canadian Legion will meet in Kamloops this weekend for the 56th BC/Yukon Command Convention.

The biennial convention will take place over three days from June 6 to 8 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre, bringing together Legion branches and their members from across B.C. and the Yukon to elect a new executive, discuss business and pass resolutions that impact Legion branches.

On Friday at 5 p.m., delegates will assemble at Kamloops city hall, where the Legion Command President will ask the mayor and council to allow the Legion to exercise its Freedom of the City proclamation, granted to the Kamloops Legion Branch in 1986.

Following the proclamation, at about 6 p.m., the Kamloops Pipe Band will lead Legion members in a parade from city hall to the Riverside Park Cenotaph. This is where remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony will be held.

Among those in attendance will be members of Parliament, MLAs, Kamloops city council, military dignitaries and dignitaries from the Legion and both events are open to the public, according to a press release from the Legion.

On Saturday and Sunday, delegates from the Legion will take part in business sessions leading up to the instalment of the newly-elected Command.

Established in 1926, the Legion is the largest veterans service organization in Canada with more than 260,000 members. Its mission is to serve Veterans, including serving military and RCMP members and their families.

Legion BC/Yukon serves veterans is a non-profit organization consisting of 148 branches, 33 ladies’ auxiliaries and more than 50,000 members within BC and Yukon.