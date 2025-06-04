SD73 board approves plan for $4.8M in facility upgrades

Photo: Castanet On Monday, May 26, The SD73 board of education approved a spending plan for $4.8 million from the ministry's Annual Facilities Grant.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District has been given the OK to use ministry cash to carry out facility renovations and upgrades to the tune of $4.8 million, but a funding shortfall means the district won't be able to keep its aging schools up to code.

The SD73 board of education last week unanimously approved the spending plan for the ministry’s Annual Facilities Grant, which will see more than $4.8 million for renovations, upgrades and remediation work.

Of the 29 projects approved, $539,440 will go to accessibility upgrades at South Kamloops Secondary School, a combined $868,522 for roofing upgrades at Sa-Hali secondary and Kamloops School of the Arts, and $215,776 for an elevator lift at South Sahali Elementary School.

SD73 director of facilities Art McDonald said this year’s grant has increased by nearly 10 per cent over last year’s $4.4 million allotment.

“So we’ve been able to add a few projects, in a lot of cases I’ve just added more contingency to some of our projects to make sure there’s sufficient funding for each project until project completion,” McDonald told the board.

Any remaining contingency dollars after projects are completed will go towards more projects.

“Thank you for providing us with that good news, any amount of increase is a positive story for us at this juncture,” said board chair Heather Grieve.

Way behind schedule

Last year, the board heard it was behind on its infrastructure replacement and upgrades schedule by about $28 million and would need an additional $155 million to maintain its suggested schedule from 2025 to 2029.

According to the district’s 2024-25 long-range facilities plan, released earlier this year, there’s a “significant gap” between the funding provided by the ministry and the funding the district requires.

“As its school buildings continue to age, this gap will make it impossible for the district to maintain its’ buildings to current standards,” the report states.

“The district must lobby the ministry for increased Annual Facilities Grant and School Enhancement Program funding to ensure that the district can continue to maintain its’ buildings in a condition that provides healthy learning environments, until school building replacement funding becomes available.”

The Annual Facilities Grant is calculated by the ministry based on student enrolment, the average age of facilities and includes an adjustments “made for unique geographic factors.”

While SD73 enrolment is beginning to plateau around 15,700 to 16,000 students, schools are predicted to be at an average capacity of 106 per cent by 2029.

The report states 87 per cent of school buildings are over 40 years old and 58 per cent are over 50. School buildings are considered to have a useful life of around 60 years.