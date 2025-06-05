WolfPack volleyball player injured in 2023 crash joins national sitting volleyball squad

Photo: TRU WolfPack Former TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball player Riley Brinnen has earned a spot with Canada’s national sitting volleyball team.

A year and a half after Riley Brinnen was left with life-altering injuries in a fatal car crash, the former TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball player has undergone a "rebirth moment" and earned a spot with Canada’s national sitting volleyball team.

Brinnen was one of three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team inside a vehicle stopped at a red light at University Drive when they were struck by a pickup truck on Nov. 29, 2023. One of his teammates was killed and Brinnen and another player were seriously injured.

The Kelowna product, who had played four seasons with the WolfPack, transitioned last year to become an assistant coach, and he’s now earned a spot on the roster of Canadian men’s sitting volleyball team for an international tournament in the Netherlands next month.

"It's pretty incredible, just thinking back to after the accident to where I am now," Brinnen said in a news release from the Pack.

“I feel really good about myself, I did struggle a lot with confidence throughout this process, so this feels almost like a rebirth moment. It’s sort of like I’m shedding my old skin and moving into this one.”

Head coach Pat Hennelly first suggested competing in sitting volleyball last September, when he and Brinnen were coaching together.

"I was in this lost state — I didn't really know what I wanted to do but I knew that I wanted to compete,” Brinnen said.

"I liked being around the guys on the TRU men's volleyball team, but I was watching them compete and I was really just craving that opportunity myself."

Team Canada head coach Reid Brodie invited Brinnen to the team’s Calgary training camp last April, which Brinnen accepted with no prior sitting volleyball experience.

He said he was “thrown right into the deep end,” and while some skills transferred over, he had to re-learn how his body moved and what movements worked best for him. He said his teammates quickly welcomed him into their ranks.

Brinnen said accepting an invitation to join the squad on a permanent basis was an easy decision.

“As a kid your dream is always to represent your country through playing a sport, so I knew that as soon as the head coach offered me a spot on the team that I was in 100 per cent," he said.

"It's such a cool experience and I'm looking forward to the future years and growing with this team."

While still preparing to head to the Netherlands in July, he's already got his sights set on the 2026 World Championships in Hangzhou China and the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

"One hundred per cent, I want to help this team create success," he said. "Qualifying for the Paralympics will definitely be goal number one, but also kicking some butt at these tournaments and the World Championships is on the list."