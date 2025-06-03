Crown opens trial of man accused in deadly North Kamloops stabbing spree

Photo: KTW file Investigators at the scene of a stabbing inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

A man was wearing a bloodstained T-shirt when he approached police outside a North Shore apartment building five years ago to turn himself in, jurors were told Tuesday morning as a murder trial got underway at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Testing on the shirt worn by Michael Wayne Palmer, now 48, determined the blood came from the victims of a violent stabbing spree inside the Carson Crescent building.

Palmer’s trial got underway on Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court. He is charged with second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Kevin White, 59, was killed in a March 28, 2020, incident that injured three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes.

In her opening statement to jurors on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said White was stabbed four times in the chest and died at the scene, while the three other men were stabbed in the neck.

She said White was lying in bed when he was attacked, wearing a neck brace and immobile following a recent surgery.

‘He said they were dying'

The first witness called to testify on Tuesday was RCMP Const. Charlene Gladue, who said she was one of the first Mounties to arrive at the scene.

Gladue said she arrived to find an injured young man, later identified as Crookes, in the street.

"He said that he came from 205 Carson Cres. and people were dying inside, that he’d been stabbed in the neck and that his mother was there,” she said.

"He named a couple other people that were also in that unit and he said they were dying.”

Gladue said she discovered a “chaotic” scene in Unit 11 of the apartment building. She said one victim was curled up in the fetal position in a bathroom and another was face down in a pool of blood on the living room floor.

She said White was on a couch in a makeshift bed.

“I saw a man stretched out on a couch. He had a neck brace on, not moving, lying on his back,” she said.

“He had a stab wound, a puncture wound, on the left side of his rib cage.”

Took police to weapons

In her opening statement to jurors, Drake said Palmer offered a “strange” and “rambling” explanation to police after turning himself in.

Court heard he told Mounties he “killed all the assailants” to save two women, and made another reference during his arrest to killing four people.

Drake said Palmer was told at one point that one of the men died, to which he replied: “All four would have been better.”

She said he also told Mounties he “knew it would be messy.”

“Oh god, like an excessive amount,” he said in his statement to investigators. "I thought, 'Jesus these things just gotta die — let them die.'”

Jurors were told Palmer showed police where he hid two knives following the incident, taking them to an area along the riverbank on McArthur Island, where the weapons were located by investigators.

Palmer’s trial is scheduled to run for five weeks.