Preliminary inquiry date set for Kamloops man accused of killing his mother two years ago

Photo: File photo Brandon Donovan, 36, is facing second degree murder charges for the murder of his mother Jo-Anne Donovan in 2023.

The case of a Kamloops man accused of killing his mother two years ago in Westsyde will return to court this October to determine whether the Crown has enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Brandon Donovan, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who police said was last seen alive on March 13, 2023.

Court Services Online shows his next court date is set for Oct. 6 in Kamloops provincial court for a preliminary inquiry.

According to an RCMP quarterly report, police completed a supplemental disclosure this past March for the homicide investigation, a process which completed the majority of required disclosure.

Jo-Anne Donovan was reported missing on about March 17, 2023. Her son appeared on local television to ask the public for help finding her days later.

Donovan’s body was discovered March 22, 2023, near the home she shared with her son in Warren’s Mobile Home Park on Westsyde Road.

An autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide. Brandon Donovan was arrested and charged in connection with the murder last September.

He was granted bail in January and has elected a trial by judge and jury.