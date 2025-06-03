Merritt man's remains identified two years after disappearance

Photo: FACEBOOK The body of a Merritt man believed to have been the victim of a homicide has been found more than two years after he went missing.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Miguel Mack, has been found. This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for," Miguel Mack’s brother Elijah said in an announcement on his social media accounts, Monday

"We want to thank everyone who shared information, searched, prayed, and supported our family during this heartbreaking time. Your kindness and care meant so much to us Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this unimaginable loss."

RCMP homicide detectives have said they believe Mack was killed. The 24-year-old man was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, and he was reported missing several days later after his family became concerned.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Miguel Mack’s disappearance and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” RCMP Insp. Brent Novakowski said earlier this year in a media release.

Large-scale searches involving dogs, helicopters, drones and many volunteers had, until recently, turned up no sign of Mack.