Kamloops-Thompson DPAC takes fight for change in school district funding to B.C. legislature

Photo: Bonnie McBride Students, parents, school staff and teachers gathered outside the B.C. Legislature on May 26 to advocate for a change in how school districts are funded.

Local parents say they got their message across during a rally in Victoria last week, but plan to keep pushing for support as they strive to change the funding model for B.C. school districts.

Speaking with Castanet, SD73 District Parent Advisory Council chair Bonnie McBride said the parents met with Minister of Child Care and Education Lisa Beare on Monday, May 26, during a rally at the B.C. legislature.

The rally came in the wake of School District 73 approving its 2025-26 budget, which included dozens of job cuts to offset a $5.8 million shortfall from rising financial pressures. School districts in Surrey, Burnaby and Merritt are among other districts that have also made cuts in their budgets.

McBride said the parents want to work with the ministry and advocate for more resources, or a relocation of resources, from the province to support school districts.

“We understand very clearly that the ministry of education has not received enough funding to catch up from the systemic underfunding that’s been happening for a really long time,” McBride said.

She said five parent representatives from SD73, alongside parents, teachers, support staff and some school district trustees all attended the rally, coming from New Westminster, Burnaby, Merritt, Chase, Surrey and Williams Lake, among other locations.

'Uniquely challenging' fiscal times

In a statement to Castanet, Beare said she appreciated the parents’ commitment to public education and advocating for their kids.

“I know some districts are facing pressure this year. Every level of government, every business, every industry is facing financial pressure and increasing global uncertainty,” Beare said.

“But, even in the face of significant uncertainty, our government has protected core funding for education and have actually increased it by over $300 million.”

In April, the ministry told Castanet it was focused on supporting districts and quality education during “uniquely challenging fiscal and political times" and per-student funding has increased to an average of more than $13,500 per student — a B.C. record.

According to McBride, Beare acknowledged during their meeting that record amounts of funding doesn’t mean districts are getting enough money to meet their needs, which she said was “heartening to hear."

“We did come to a place where we could concede that more money is not enough money and that we are going to continue to ask,” McBride said.

Wants to keep working together

McBride said parents expect to continue working with the ministry to change the current public education funding model.

Parents want to change how capital funding requirements are planned and processed, and have health services in schools funded by the ministry of health, among other changes. They're also asking for a one-time injection of funding prior to the beginning of the next school year and want better consultation with parents.

“Ultimately, we share the same goals: ensuring kids have the supports they need to thrive,” Beare said in her statement.

“I’m going to continue to work hard to ensure government provides that support and I will continue to work collaboratively with parents, trustees, districts and across ministries to ensure we deliver for kids and families.”

McBride said local parents plan to maintain a leadership position in the province-wide movement and will continue to collect signatures on a petition asking for more funding it plans to present directly to the premier. She said so far they’ve collected over 1,400 signatures.

Asking for support

She said letters have been sent to every municipality in the school district asking for support.

The Village of Chase passed on motion on May 27 to send a letter to the provincial government in support of the parents, which will be shared will all B.C. municipalities, and McBride expects more letters to follow. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District approved a motion on May 15 to send a similar letter in support.

McBride hopes to attend the Union of BC Municipalities conference as a delegation next fall.

She also wants to meet with the Minister of Housing.

“How can we continue to escalate how we handle housing development without addressing the fact we have no capacity to add neighbourhood schools?” she said. “There needs to be more collaboration.”

The parents met with the BC Conservative caucus while in Victoria and will be meeting the Green Party caucus in July. They plan to continue working with local MLAs on advocating for a change in funding.

She said the local DPAC membership is advocating for the SD73 board of education to reconsider its 2025-26 budget. She said local DPAC membership is “very unhappy” with the board and wants them to join their advocacy efforts.

“Our parents made it clear that they have significant issues with the work that’s been done by our trustees,” McBride said.

She said the DPAC’s membership discussed passing a motion of non-confidence in the SD73 board of education and send a letter to the ministry on “whether our board is fulfilling their duties” at its meeting last week, but ultimately dropped the idea as it was deemed to likely be “ineffective” despite sending “a clear message.”

Advocating for an increase to per-student funding is one of SD73's advocacy priorities alongside local MLA's.

Speaking with Castanet following the approval of the budget In April, SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said it was “literally impossible” to maintain the current staffing and supports complement with the funding it receives.