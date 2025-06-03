City councillor happy with judge's decision to dismiss allegation from 'court of Facebook'

Photo: KTW file photo. A petition to disqualify Kamloops Coun. Mike O'Reilly was tossed out by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last week.

A Kamloops city councillor says he’s always “erred on the side of caution” when it comes to declaring possible conflicts of interest — and he’s happy that approach has held up in court.

Last week, a B.C. Supreme Court judge tossed a petition seeking to remove Coun. Mike O’Reilly from office over an alleged conflict of interest related to his involvement with the city’s $140-million arena multiplex.

Even though Justice Kenneth Ball determined the petition was filed too late as per legislation, the judge also laid out the reasons why he wouldn’t have ruled in favour of the petitioners anyhow.

In his written decision, Ball said the petition was “replete with speculation, inference and assumptions.” He said the petitioners didn’t put forward any evidence to back up their claims.

'The court of Facebook'

O'Reilly said he was happy to see the decision.

“To me, what I'm hearing, this is something that would hold up in the court of Facebook group posts — but not in the court of law,” O’Reilly said. “And that’s what we're dealing with today.”

The 10 petitioners, which include former Coun. Denis Walsh, claimed O’Reilly, who formerly chaired council’s Build Kamloops committee, stood to gain financially from the development of the arena multiplex due to his business interests.

O’Reilly is president and CEO of Comet Industries, which is developing land it purchased 50 years ago for light industrial use about four kilometres away from the Dufferin arena site. In court, O’Reilly asserted the claims in the petition were not true.

The councillor said he felt strongly he didn’t have any form of conflict, adding he swore an oath of office upon being elected and has held to that promise.

“I've recused myself a little over 80 times from council meetings due to potential conflict of interest — not conflict of interest, it’s potential conflict of interest. I've always erred on the side of caution,” he said.

“I'm happy that the practice that I use in council held up in the court of law.”

Appeal possible

The councillor said Kamloops residents have every right under the process set out in B.C.’s Community Charter to take this type of petition to the courts, but that doesn’t mean arguments raised in “echo chambers” will hold up when scrutinized in a courtroom.

Petitioners issued a statement last week saying they believed the case was dismissed on technicalities, adding they are considering an appeal of Ball’s decision.

O’Reilly said the petitioners have the right to do so, noting the judge’s decision was strongly worded, and it will be up to them to consider how they want to move forward.

Petitioners have been ordered to cover costs for O’Reilly and the City of Kamloops, which was involved in the case due to the petitioners’ desire to have the decision on the arena multiplex location tossed.

When asked if he had been earlier indemnified by council, O’Reilly only noted costs and expenses will be figured out in the next couple of weeks.

"For the taxpayer to have this covered, I think that's a huge relief. And it was something that there was no evidence, there was no merit to this, and Justice Ball said that very clearly," he said.