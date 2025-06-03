Lawsuit alleges negligence at RIH left Kamloops man paralyzed after surgery

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

A Kamloops mine worker who was left paralyzed following a spinal decompression surgery is suing Royal Inland Hospital, Interior Health and the doctor who performed the procedure.

John Robert Young filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court, naming IH, RIH, Dr. Jean-Francois Chevalier as defendants, as well as four John Does.

The surgery took place on May 26, 2023. The day after his discharge from hospital, according to Young’s claim, he suffered “catastrophic neurological deficits and paralysis” and became unable to move his arms or legs.

Young’s claim alleges doctors and hospital officials failed to identify an infection in his surgical site, which allowed permanent injury to set in.

According to the claim, Young underwent surgery again in December of 2023 to deal with the infection, but he remains permanently disabled and wheelchair-bound.

“The plaintiff’s chances for recovery were significantly diminished and his life and wellbeing were placed in jeopardy by the actions or omissions of the defendants,” the document alleges.

Specifically, Young alleges RIH workers were negligent in failing to appropriately deal with his wound post-surgery. He claims they lacked the necessary skill to identify and treat his condition.

No dollar amount is set out, but Young is seeking general damages and special damages, as well as compensation for past and future healthcare costs.

None of the allegations in Young’s claim have been proven in court.