Tourism Kamloops launching survey seeking feedback on industry impacts

The annual resident sentiment survey will start on June 5.

In a news release, Tourism Kamloops said the survey will be conducted through phone interviews and a public online portal available later this month. Residents are encouraged to take part in the survey if they receive one of the randomly generated calls.

Lisa White, director of community development and engagement, said Tourism Kamloops wants to make sure its future planning takes into account the voices of local residents.

“Kamloops is a city with a strong sense of identity and a passionate community,” White said in a statement.

“This survey is a chance for residents to tell us how tourism fits into their lives — what’s working, what’s not and where we can do better.”

The survey is anonymous, and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Residents will be asked to reflect on the economy, infrastructure, public spaces, cultural vibrancy and community wellbeing.

Tourism Kamloops said insights gained from the survey will help guide strategies that benefit visitors and residents.