Kamloops postal workers feeling confusion as labour dispute drags on

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post employees and supporters rally as they are reflected in a window at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

After 18 months of on and off negotiating and a high-profile labour dispute, local unionized postal workers say they can see the light at the end of the tunnel — but they’re not sure how they’ll get there.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents about 55,000 employees across Canada, made a request to send the dispute to binding arbitration Saturday, which Canada Post dismissed the next day.

Canada Post has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union membership vote on the latest “final offers” it presented Wednesday, and CUPW Local 758 first-vice president Aaron Arseneau said he would welcome a vote.

“These terrible things that they’re trying to push forward on this contract would probably not get through on binding arbitration, so instead they're going to try to push this vote to the membership,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“From my view, it gives the membership and myself a great opportunity for a big ’no’ vote to tell the corporation how little we think of the contract they’ve offered us.”

Canada Post’s latest offer includes concessions like an end to compulsory overtime and signing bonuses up to $1,000, but stuck to a proposed 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and would keep part-time staff on weekend shifts.

Arseneau said the union’s demand for wage increases has come down to a 19 per cent increase over four years, and while he think’s both sides will eventually find a compromise on the issue, dynamic routing and part-time flex positions are points it will fight “tooth and nail” against to ensure guaranteed hours and full benefits.

“The wage is not even the biggest issue right now, it’s just these positions, it’s health and safety, the things that we’re still fighting for big time,” Arseneau.

The union has been in a legal strike positions since May 23 but has only gone as far to ban members from working overtime.

With news changing daily, Arseneau said local letter carriers are feeling confused, but they are happy to still be at work.

“We are happy we’re out delivering and we just hope that continues,” he said. “But we do know at any point the corporation could lock us out, they could lock us out at any minute, we could go on full strike still too.”

Arseneau said he expects what will happen next to become clearer over the coming days, but for now workers will have to wait and see.

“Every time I've guessed I’ve been wrong about how things would go these last couple months, but I do feel like the end is going to be in the next couple weeks — something has to happen,” he said.

“I do not like when government steps in to deal with these things, but we can't stand down to the bullying from the corporation. … We've got to stand our ground and if that does take longer so be it.”

The union has been without a collective agreement for about 18 months and Arseneau said once the dispute eventually ends and the ink dries on a new agreement, he expects CUPW will go right back to the bargaining table for the next one.

— with files from the Canadian Press