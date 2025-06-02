Ministry says 1.4-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 was damaged in weekend flood

Photo: Twitter / Emil Anderson Maintenance - Robson Highway 5 between Valemount and Blue River has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after a weekend closure due to flooding.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

More than a kilometre of the Yellowhead Highway was seriously damaged over the weekend after two creeks overflowed their banks near Valemount.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said heavy rain combined with seasonal runoff caused Chappell Creek and Allan Creek to overflow, which led to flooding and damage to Highway 5.

The incident took place between Valemount and Blue River.

“Approximately 1.4 kilometres of Highway 5 saw damage to the ditch, shoulder and road surface at the two locations,” the ministry said.

“A third location at Lempriere saw mud and debris come onto the road.”

The highway was closed for about 24 hours starting Saturday evening, reopening to single-lane alternating traffic on Sunday night.

The ministry said drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic along the stretch for the coming weeks while repairs take place. Highway recovery work will happen in partnership with local highway maintenance contractor Emil Anderson.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for information about road conditions and closure status, and to use caution when navigating highways especially in poor weather.

ORIGINAL: 12:56 p.m.

A photo posted on social media by maintenance contractor Emil Anderson shows sections of the highway shoulder and travel lane missing.

“Crews are actively assessing and working on the flooded areas,” Emil Anderson’s post reads.

Speed reductions are also in place along the stretch of highway. Drivers are advised to watch out for crews, equipment and flaggers in the area.

