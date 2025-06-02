Highway 5 reopens to single lane traffic after flooding damages road

Photo: Twitter / Emil Anderson Maintenance - Robson Highway 5 between Valemount and Blue River has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after a weekend closure due to flooding.

A stretch of the Yellowhead Highway near Valemount is down to single-lane alternating traffic after heavy flooding appears to have eaten away large chunks of pavement.

The incident happened along Highway 5 between Blue River and Valemount.

A photo posted on social media by maintenance contractor Emil Anderson shows sections of the highway shoulder and travel lane missing.

“Crews are actively assessing and working on the flooded areas,” Emil Anderson’s post reads.

Speed reductions are also in place along the stretch of highway. Drivers are advised to watch out for crews, equipment and flaggers in the area.

The highway was fully closed at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night due to flooding, reopening to single-lane traffic about 24 hours later.