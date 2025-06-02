TNRD to administer bacterial larvicide to reduce nuisance mosquitoes in North Thompson Valley

Photo: Pixabay The TNRD says it will begin administering bacterial larvicide to control nuisance mosquito populations north of Kamloops starting this week.

Mosquitoes will be the target of a low-flying helicopter spraying bacterial larvicide in the Vavenby area north of Kamloops.

In a news release, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said it will be administering aerial treatments for nuisance mosquitoes in the North Thompson Valley starting this week.

Applications will be delivered by low-flying helicopter in areas infested with mosquito larva and will start in the Vavenby area and continue south towards Kamloops. Application may occur in the Sun Peaks area, as well.

The TNRD said it’s using Vectobac 200G, an organic water-dispersible granule formulation of bacterial larvicide. It’s not harmful to non-target organism populations, including aquatic animals, livestock and humans.

The larvicide treatment can’t be dispersed in permanent fish-bearing or direct surface-water connections with fish-bearing bodies of water. The TNRD said only areas separate from the North Thompson River, or that don’t support fish populations, will be treated.

The TNRD’s nuisance mosquito control program began in 1971 and reductions take place in numerous electoral areas and member municipalities, including Barriere, Chase, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Sun Peaks and Kamloops.

More information about the program is available on the TNRD’s website.