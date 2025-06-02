262990
Kamloops News  

Brocklehurst Outdoor Pool opens for the summer season

The Brocklehurst Outdoor Pool is open for the summer.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the pool will open on Monday, with the last day of operations set for Aug. 31.

A swimming schedule has been posted to the city’s website.

Pool users are encouraged to call 250-828-3654 to confirm the schedule before heading out to swim, as the hours could change due to staffing, weather or air quality.

