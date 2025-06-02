WCT welcomes new artistic director, to honour company's legacy during 50th season

Western Canada Theatre is celebrating its 50th season with a slate of productions it says will harken back to the company’s history while also introducing new leadership.

The 2025-26 season will feature an all-Canadian lineup of shows and will officially get underway in October and many of the shows will celebrate the company’s past.

WCT executive director Matt Eger said the upcoming season will reinvigorate the company’s legacy of championing playwrights and stories by Indigenous artists.

“Not only are we doing brand new work, but we’re doing work form the very first season of Western Canada Theatre, we’re doing work that ties into relationships and friendships that have happened over 50 years,” they said.

“There are literally generations [of] grandparents, grandchildren that have all worked for this company — they’re going to be working with us this season.”

Among the shows this season is Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, the first show ever performed by WCT in its inaugural season in 1975. Valerie Easton, who played the titular character in the very first show, is returning as the production’s choreographer.

New this season is incoming artistic director Kelli Fox, who is coming to WCT following a national search in the wake of the departure of James MacDonald earlier this year.

Fox was born in B.C. and says she’s excited to be returning home and will begin working full-time in Kamloops once she wraps up a prior directing commitment in Toronto.

“The opportunity to come to Kamloops and to sit still and to live in and work with a tight-knit community with a history together… it’s an incredible gift and it’s something I’m really grateful for,” she said.

“The generosity that I’ve been shown here, the openness, the welcome tells me that people are ready to play together.”

Eger, who came to WCT just last fall, called Fox’s introduction to WCT “a lightning strike moment” and said the company will see growth under their partnership.

“Bringing Kelli onto the team, someone who has so much experience and so much understanding of what it really means to collaborate and make art and bring people together is going to be nothing but a blessing for this community,” Eger said.

Fox was the recipient of the Gina Wilkinson Prize in 2019 — awarded to emerging directors transitioning mid-career — and has previously worked at various Canadian and U.S. companies, including Soulpepper, The Globe Theatre, The Bluthe Festival and the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Included with the upcoming slate of performances will be a series of events off the stage, including parking lot parties, an LGBTQ+ gathering, a family Halloween Dance, and a Women’s Day Cabaret.

A full schedule of upcoming productions and events can be found on WCT’s website.

The season will officially kick off with Women of the Fur Trade on Oct. 9 at the Sagebrush Theatre.