Crowds show up for Kamloops Kidney Walk

Photo: Josh Dawson More than a hundred people took part in this year's Kidney Walk, held at MacDonald Park at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 1.

Well over a hundred Kamloops residents amassed at MacDonald Park Sunday afternoon in a bid to raise funds and awareness for kidney disease.

In a news release, the BC and Yukon branch of the Kidney Foundation of Canada said Kamloops community members aimed to spotlight kidney disease during Sunday’s event. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. at MacDonald Park.

The Kidney Foundation said one in 10 Canadians are affected kidney disease and there is no cure. It said some communities are at a greater risk for the disease, including those from South Asian, Asian, African and Indigenous background.

“Kidney Walk is a special event which began 17 years ago in support of our kidney community, and its success is thanks tot he incredible efforts of hundreds of volunteers, donors and sponsors,” said Ramya Hosak, the foundation’s director of development and strategic partnerships.

“These passionate members of our community show up each year too help raise kidney health awareness and critical funds that have a direct and positive impact on kidney patients and their families who rely on our programs and services and research top help improve their quality of life.”

Kamloops mother Susan Firman said the walk is an opportunity to shine a brighter light on kidney disease.

“My son, Ryan, is living with kidney disease and so I know the challenges of kidney patients and their families face every day, which is why I also committed to being part of Kidney Walk,” Firman said in the news release.

Participants in Kamloops raised more than $56,000 this year to go towards people affected by kidney disease, surpassing its goal of $50,000.