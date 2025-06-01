Crowds flock to downtown Kamloops for fifth annual Hoops in the Loops tournament

Photo: Josh Dawson Victoria Street was closed Saturday and Sunday for the fifth annual Hoops in the Loops tournament.

Basketball players took over downtown Kamloops this weekend for the fifth annual Hoops in the Loops tournament.

The two-day tournament saw dozens of teams compete in three-on-three action in women’s and men’s divisions with age groups ranging from Grade 4 to competitive adult.

Organizers say the goal of the tournament is to raise funds to remove financial barriers for children playing organized sports and all proceeds raised will be donated to the Comeback Season Fund.

“Funds raised locally are spent locally and are distributed as grants to cover registration and/or equipment fees associated with participation in a season of sport,” the Hoops in the Loops website states.

The tournament shut down Victoria Street from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue to motorists from May 31 to June 1.