Kamloops area to see sunny skies, rising temperatures over first week of June

Cindy White

Moderate temperatures are expected to start the week but will climb slightly above average by the weekend, as Environment Canada predicts sunny conditions in the Kamloops area.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with winds around 20 km/h in the early afternoon. A daytime high of 22 C is expected and it will dip down to 11 C at night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi said seasonal averages for this time of year are highs around 23 C and lows around 10 C.

"On Monday, the temperatures are going to be near normal temperatures, and then it warms up on Thursday and Friday and into next weekend," Kohanyi said.

A high of 23 C and sunny conditions are expected throughout Tuesday. Clear skies and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for Tuesday night.

A mix of sun and overcast skies will be seen on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C at night, when cloudy periods are expected.

Temperatures will climb to an anticipated high of 26 C on Thursday as sunny skies dominate the Kamloops area. Temperatures will reach a low of 16 C.

"Thursday night we're looking at cloudy periods with a low of 16 C, and we're expecting a mix of sun and cloud on Friday," Kohanyi said.

Another daytime high of 26 C is expected on Friday with a low of 13 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud over the weekend, with daytime highs to remain around 26 C.