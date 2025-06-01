Interior Health to host measles vaccine clinics in bid to boost immunization rates

Photo: The Canadian Press Interior Health is hosting two measles vaccine clinics in Kamloops and Chase this month.

Interior Health is hosting two measles immunization clinics in the Kamloops area this month in a bid to boost immunizations rates in the B.C. Interior.

A clinic for measles immunizations will be held at the John Tod Centre in Kamloops on June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the Chase Health Centre on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a news release, Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Sanaz Vaseghi said there had been no confirmed case of measles in the Interior as of last month, but the clinics would help protect people in the region.

“Cases have been confirmed in other parts of B.C. and Canada and we recognize people from the Interior are travelling to other places in the province and country,” Vaseghi said.

“These clinics are intended to raise immunization rates, recognizing two doses of measles vaccine are almost 100 per cent effective in preventing this serious illness and last a lifetime. Immunizations are the best defence against measles and other infectious diseases.”

Inter Health said measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through air and people can pass the virus to others before they begin to show symptoms. The virus can stay suspended in the air of a room for several hours.

The measles vaccine is recommended for children, beginning at their first birthday and a second dose is given at ages four to six.

Infants, children and adults can get free measles vaccines from a local health unit, health centre, or pharmacy. Some doctors and nurse practitioners also give vaccines.

Anyone who comes into contact with someone who has measles or has traveled to an area with a measles outbreak is encouraged to have themselves examined by a health care provider.