CMHA Kamloops offering Merritt residents mental health training in response to impacts from  2021 flood

Photo: File photo Flooding in Merritt back in November of 2021.

The Kamloops chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association is launching a new therapy service for people in the Merritt area in the wake of the 2021 flood.

Beginning this fall, the CMHA will offer free mental health training to residents, Indigenous communities, organizations and service providers, thanks to funding from the Canadian Red Cross.

The training will be led by certified facilitators teaching a variety of courses such as mental health first-aid, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), trauma informed care, anxiety, depression and suicide awareness and workplace boundaries, the CMHA said in a press release.

The CMHA is also inviting public input on what types of mental health education and support would be most beneficial to them, and are encouraged to email that insight to [email protected].

Brett Mineer, CMHA Kamloops’ communication and engagement co-ordinator, said community feedback will help build resiliency in Merritt as people continue to recover from the trauma of natural disasters.

“We want to ensure the training we provide is relevant and impactful,” Mineer said in the press release.

CMHA Kamloops promotes mental wellness through education, advocacy and community-based programming.

More than three years ago, devastating floodwaters forced more than 7,000 Merritt residents to flee their homes. The Coldwater River water rose 2.5 times predicted high-water estimates in a matter of hours on Nov. 14, 2021, destroying flood warning systems, overcoming the city's dike infrastructure and flooding about 800 properties in low-lying areas.

The City of Merritt's flood mitigation team currently has 10 projects it is working on. Since the 2021 flood, 11 projects have been completed — chief among them the reconstruction of the Middlesboro Bridge.