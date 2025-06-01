Blustery conditions don't deter pickleballers competing at Kamloops Open

Photo: Michael Potestio William Emm and Ann McGrath (background left to right) faced Ryan Fenrick (foreground) and Dana D’Abreo (not pictured) in a doubles matchup during a windy noon-hour on Saturday at the Kamloops Open.

The pickleballers were at it wind, rain and shine over the weekend at the 2025 Kamloops Open.

Doubles teams William Emm and Ann McGrath (pictured above) and Ryan Fenrick and Dana D’Abreo went head-to-head amidst gusty conditions, finishing off their game just before a rain delay took effect.

“Little windy right now. It’s as brutal as they can be right now,” Fenrick said mid-game, noting the ball is light and can change direction easily in the wind.

Emm, who runs Summit Pickleball Academy in Whistler, said the Kamloops tournament is one of his favourite of the yer.

“It’s very well organized and nice courts and really good vibe,” Emm said.

An estimated 400 pickleball players were expected to descend on Riverside Park for the tournament this weekend.

Players between the ages of 13 and 79 are competing in 57 events organized by five skill levels and multiple age categories. Organizers said athletes are coming from as far away as Ontario, Saskatchewan and Montana.

“Our community of over 600 members is buzzing with excitement and the Riverside courts are always bustling with eager players,” tournament directors Wilma Steinke and Christine Banford said in a statement.

“We are proud to host the Kamloops Open and welcome everyone to experience the thrill of pickleball.”

Friday, May 30, saw women’s doubles and men’s singles competition, Saturday, May 31, was for mixed doubles, and Sunday, June 1, will see men’s doubles and women’s singles players compete.