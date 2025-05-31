Kamloops Cornhole Club raising money for Chris Rose Centre with third annual charity tournament

Photo: Kamloops Cornhole Club The Parking Lot Throwdown will be held at Pogue Mahomes Pub in Brocklehurst on June 14.

The Kamloops Cornhole Club is hosting its third annual fundraiser, collecting money for the Chris Rose Therapy Center for Autism in Kamloops.

The Parking Lot Throwdown will be held at Pogue Mahomes Pub in Brocklehurst in two weeks.

The event features a 20-team cornhole tournament, accompanied by a raffle, 50/50 draw, and door prizes for participants, courtesy of various local businesses.

Spots are currently available for 40 people to participate in the June 14 tournament.

“Sign up starts at 10 [a.m.] Bags fly at 11 [a.m.],” event organizer and Kamloops Cornhole Club treasurer Angelina Cook said.

Formed in 2022, Cook said when she co-founded the Kamloops Cornhole Club one goal was to include a community fundraiser every year.

She said the group chose autism as their cause because she has an autistic nephew, and that organization can always utilize the funds.

Cook said the goal of this year’s tournament is to exceed the $2,500 raised for the Chris Rose Centre last year.

She also said they hope to double the numbers to 80 participants in 2026.

Tournament entry is $20, and players will be coupled in pairs based on experience level to ensure the teams are even.

“We’re making it so that everybody can win, and it doesn't matter who you are,” Cook said

The Kamloops Cornhole Club is a registered, non-profit league under Cornhole Canada with competitive rules.

The boards must be 27 feet apart, bags must be a certain weight and are provided by the league, and there’s a foul line in play and a point system, Cook told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s lots of fun,” Cook said.