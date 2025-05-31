Judge tells prosecutors to pick up pace in Kamloops lawyer's murder trial

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

The judge wants prosecutors to pick up the pace in the trial of a Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the death of his client.

Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences instructor at Thompson Rivers University, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after he failed to show up to work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that pierced his heart. Prosecutors have said police found blood-spatter evidence inside Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to provide evidence about that later in the trial.

'Try to streamline'

On Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker inquired with prosecutors about their case, which has slowed in its pace since the trial shifted from Kamloops to Vancouver earlier this month.

Ker asked the Crown why they are spending so much time on where and how certain pieces of physical evidence were located.

“I’m trying to figure out why we’re going through this in such painstaking detail,” she said.

“I’m just mindful that time keeps ticking along, and I'm wondering why we’re going into this level of detail. But if it’s something that’s of importance to the Crown’s case, I suppose we have to do it.”

In response, prosecutors offered to file the evidence in writing, which would save some Mounties from having to testify in court. Ker agreed that it would “probably speed things up."

“Please try to streamline as much as you can,” the judge said.

Experts next week

The trial will resume on Monday in Vancouver, kicking off a week in which court is scheduled to hear from three expert witnesses:

• RCMP Sgt. Thomas Watts, an expert in blood-spatter analysis, expected to testify about blood found by police near the top of a staircase in Bagabuyo's law office

• Dr. Farshaad Bilimoria, the forensic pathologist who performed Abdullah's autopsy, expected to testify about injuries and cause of death

• Dr. Shawn Mansfield, a wood science professor and the head of UBC's botany department, expected to provide opinion evidence linking material found in Bagabuyo's backyard to a homemade garrotte found around Abdullah's neck

The Crown case is expected to close early the week of June 9. Defence lawyer Mark Schwartz has indicated Bagabuyo will likely call evidence, but it’s not clear whether he will testify.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up by June 20, with closing submissions to follow.

Bagabuyo is not in custody.