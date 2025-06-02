Snow shovelling program looking to recruit volunteers for winter months

Photo: Pixabay North Kamloops needs more snow clearing volunteers this winter, says Snow Angels program coordinator Melisa Dyck.

The weather might be warming up, but snow shovelling is top of mind for Kamloops Community Volunteer Services.

Melisa Dyck, Snow Angels co-ordinator for agency, said the program is hoping to recruit more volunteers in North Kamloops to help out when the snow flies later this year.

The Snow Angels program matches up volunteers with seniors and people with mobility issues who need help keeping their driveways and sidewalks clear.

Dyck said in 2024, 229 clients received support from the program — up substantially from 134 people in 2023.

“They all have everyday lives that they have to live, and they should not be stuck in their homes in any way, shape or form,” Dyck said.

In a presentation to city council Tuesday, Dyck said she received a large jump in seniors in need of assistance this past winter. She said many of these people were waiting to get into a care facility, and until that time, they needed support to remain in their homes.

She said the program attracted 95 volunteers throughout the city, up from 69 in 2023.

But the Brocklehurst, Westsyde and North Shore neighbourhoods need help. Dyck said she tries to match volunteers up with someone as close to their home as possible in order to avoid long drives during inclement weather.

She said this season, the program would like to start an Adopt a Street initiative where volunteers — which could include youth groups or sports groups — can adopt multiple people in need of help in one neighbourhood.

Dyck said last year, there were even some volunteers who went the extra mile to check in on seniors during non-snowy days to make sure they were alright.

“it is really nice to see that there are still some people out there that want to do that,” she said.