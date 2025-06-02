Driver in tragic 2015 triple-fatality facing another prison sentence

Photo: KTW file

A man who was sentenced to six years in prison for drunkenly killing three people in a tragic crash a decade ago is facing the possibility of another year behind bars after Kamloops Mounties caught him violating his driving prohibition.

Samuel Alec, 53, was in Kamloops provincial court for sentencing on Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of driving while prohibited.

Alec was driving drunk on May 31, 2015, when he mowed down two cyclists out for a weekend ride north of Whistler. The ensuing crash also killed his friend, who was a passenger in his car.

Alec was driving to his home in Lillooet from Mount Currie along Highway 99 following a lengthy drinking binge when he crossed the centre line and struck the cyclists. His blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was three times the legal limit to drive.

In 2017, Alec was sentenced to six years in federal prison. He was also banned from driving for 21 years.

Caught on reserve

On Jan. 20, 2023, Mounties patrolling the Kamloopa Way area on the Tk’emlups reserve spotted a pickup truck attempting to avoid them, so they followed and pulled the driver over.

Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Lafontaine-Hait said the driver admitted to police that he was a prohibited driver.

“He told police that he was driving an elder to an appointment and that she could not make the appointment unless someone drove,” she said.

“The driver was arrested and identified as Samuel Alec, who at the time was prohibited from driving by six driving prohibitions.”

Lafontaine-Hait said Alec had been released on parole shortly before he was caught driving.

"His immediate re-offending suggests that Mr. Alec lacks insight about the risks posed by his driving behaviour," she said.

Alec has more than 40 convictions on his criminal record. He also has a lengthy driving record — 57 violations and 36 prohibitions between 1987 and 2017, when his 21-year prohibition kicked in.

Jail, but how long?

Lafontaine-Hait wants Alec jailed for 12 months and prohibited from driving for three additional years.

Defence lawyer Dan McNamee, meanwhile, suggested a 90-day jail sentence followed by a period of probation with a curfew condition.

“This is someone who has genuinely turned things around in his life, connected with his community and made changes since the horrible accident he was in, for which he served a number of years on a federal sentence,” he said.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for a decision from Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey.

Alec is not in custody.