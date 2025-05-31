BC River Forecast Centre warns of high river levels expected for North Thompson basin

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre A high streamflow advisory was issued Friday morning for the North Thompson basin.

This type of advisory means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

The advisory was issued on Friday.

In a statement, the BC River Forecast Centre said rivers across the Interior have “risen sharply” in recent days due to warm temperatures and increased snowmelt runoff.

“Rivers are expected to remain high into the weekend, with the potential for additional rises in rivers on Saturday and Sunday in response to additional runoff from rainfall and snowmelt,” the statement reads.

Areas of concern include tributaries of the Fraser River upstream of Prince George, the North Thompson, Upper Columbia and West Kootenay basins.

“Flows are forecasted to potentially reach two year to five year return periods, with localized areas of higher flows possible, particularly in smaller watersheds with high elevation snow and areas that receive higher amounts of rainfall,” the statement said.