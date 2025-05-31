Probation for Kamloops man who picked up girlfriend, carried her away during 'toxic' breakup

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who carried his girlfriend away like a sack of potatoes, taking her against her will to his house in the middle of a “very toxic” breakup, has been ordered to take counselling and pay $1,500 in restitution.

Kristopher John Alexander Kassis, 40, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Kassis and his then-girlfriend were arguing at her house on Jan. 27. He was demanding to see her phone and she refused to show him.

Kassis wanted to go home, and he decided to take her with him. Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said the woman, who was intoxicated, made a remark about harming herself.

“Mr. Kassis wanted to leave, but he did not want to leave [her] and the phone in her state with the comments she was making, so he made the decision to take her to his house,” Tessmann said.

“He picked her up, basically throwing her over his shoulder against her will, and put her in his vehicle.”

The woman tried to walk away when they arrived, but she was barefoot and temperatures were below freezing. She spent the night at Kassis’ house.

Two days later, during another argument, Kassis threw the woman’s phone to the ground and smashed it beyond repair, resulting in the mischief charge.

Tessmann said the offences happened in the final days of the couple’s relationship, part of what he called a “very toxic” breakup.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 18 months of probation. That means Kassis’ criminal record will remain unblemished if he completes his probation without incident.

While on probation, he will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim or going near her home or workplace.

He will also be required to take counselling for respectful relationships, abide by the terms of a weapons prohibition and pay $1,500.61 in restitution to cover the replacement of the woman’s cellphone.

"He actually welcomes the chance to get some counselling," defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said in court.