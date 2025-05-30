Interior Health issues drug alert for Kamloops area

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Kamloops area.

The health authority said multiple samples sold as down or fentanyl have tested positive for carfentanil and benzodiazepines.

The samples are beige and purple in colour.

IH said carfentanil is 50 to 100 times more potent than fentanyl. These drug samples contain the equivalent of up to a 10 to 50 per cent concentration of fentanyl.

Users have an extreme risk of fatal overdose, amnesia, sleepiness or nodding out for a long time. The overdose may not respond to naloxone.

“If you think you have this drug, get it checked before using,” IH said.

People can call or text 250-299-7219 to get their drugs tested. Drug checking is available Mondays to Fridays at ASK Wellness, 433 Tranquille Rd.