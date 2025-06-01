Man jailed for brandishing sword in Kamloops intersection while high on meth

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts

A man who was high on meth and armed with a sword when he approached a woman stopped in her car at a Kamloops intersection has been ordered to spend 10 days in jail.

Elias Joseph Thompson, 27, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of probation.

A woman pulled up to the intersection of Kyle Drive and Westsyde Road at about 6 a.m. on June 7, 2024, when she was approached by a man brandishing a weapon.

“She saw a man, later identified as Mr. Thompson, approaching her [while] holding a small sword,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

"Mr. Thompson was quite frantic, rambling on. He talked about shots being fired, he said he was in the bush all night.”

The woman asked Thompson to put the sword down and he complied.

Thompson was on a condition at the time prohibiting him from possessing weapons, stemming from an assault in 2022.

Thompson also breached the no-weapons condition on May 23, 2024, when he showed up at the North Kamloops RCMP office on Seventh Street claiming he was being chased. He was arrested for mischief, after which time police found a large knife in his possession.

Thompson later told police he was high on meth.

“The main and really only aggravating factor in this case is the dangerous combination of methamphetamine and weapons,” Goulet said.

Goulet and defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky put forward a joint submission for a 10-day jail sentence.

“He was using methamphetamine at the time, which led to significant paranoid events,” Komarynsky said.

"That said, Mr. Thompson has been doing some counselling while in custody. He’s been sober since he’s been in, which is almost a year now.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with the proposal for a 10-day sentence, but Thompson won’t be getting out of jail any time soon.

He is behind bars on a charge of aggravated assault laid last summer in connection with a stabbing outside a home in Upper Sahali.

Thompson is slated to return to court next month for a preliminary inquiry on the aggravated assault charge.