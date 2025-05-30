One year after deadly shooting, Mounties identify man slain at Kamloops motel

Photo: Michael Potestio Investigators outside Room 17 of the Trans Canada Motel on May 31, 2024 where a man was shot and killed. One year later, police are releasing his identity in order to solve the case.

A year to the day after a man was found dead in a motel room in Valleyview, Mounties are releasing his name to the public to try and solve the case.

Police were called to the Trans Canada Motel, in the 2500-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway, on May 31, 2024, for a report of a person who had been shot. Police arrived to find a deceased man in one of the rooms.

Police are now identifying that man as 29-year-old Keenan James Robertson.

“As the Kamloops RCMP serious crime unit work persistently on this file, they are hopeful that by sharing the name of the victim they will be able to further the investigation,” Cpl. Dana Napier said in a press release.

Mounties have provided few details about the investigation since it began, but said Robertson’s death was not suspected to be linked to a violent drug war playing out on Kamloops streets at the time.

An employee at the motel told Castanet last year Robertson was with a woman before he died.

The employee said Robertson’s body was found on the bed in the room, and he had only been at the motel one or two nights. He said the motel caters mostly to workers needing overnight stays and does not rent to many locals.

Investigators believe the shooting wasn’t random.

Napier said police are continuing to actively investigate and pursue evidence in the case one year later.

Anyone with any information or footage that may be linked to the homicide is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.