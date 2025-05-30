Some new hours approved for Kamloops transit, others turned down

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops council heard that a 8,000 transit service hour expansion will be launched in January 2026, but another request was turned down by BC Transit.

Three busy transit routes in Kamloops will be getting an extra 8,000 service hours early next year, but city council heard Tuesday the province turned down another funding request.

Nii Noi Akuetteh, City of Kamloops transportation engineer, told council that BC Transit has approved 8,000 more service hours which will go towards restoring service levels on three of the system’s busiest routes — Route 1 (Tranquille), Route 3 (Westsyde) and Route 7 (Aberdeen).

This service increase is expected to take effect in January 2026.

"What was not approved was the 5,800 hours — which was supposed to go towards frequency and span improvements on routes 5, 16, and 17,” Akuetteh said, in reference to the Pineview, Juniper Ridge and Dallas bus services.

A staff report prepared for city council noted Pineview and Dallas were two routes showing “notable continued growth in ridership.”

Akuetteh said the city is planning to put forward the 5,800-hour request again next year.

He said for custom transit, which includes handyDART, Kamloops will be receiving a 1,300 boost for weekday hours and to introduce the service on statutory holidays starting in September.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she thought the 8,000 additional hours was a “pittance” when compared to other places, noting the Whistler resort municipality received 6,000 hours.

“We’re above average in terms of transit services in the province, and they turned us down for one of our requests. So why aren't we getting the love from BC Transit?” Bepple asked.

Daynika White, government relations manager for BC Transit, said while they try to approve as many expansions as they can, requests must be prioritized when these asks exceed available funding.

“As a big urban tier one system Kamloops is getting a pretty good chunk of those resources — and there are other systems out there who aren’t getting anything,” White said.

White said the other factor limiting expansion approvals is the ability to procure new vehicles. Of the 118 requests for new buses, BC Transit could only obtain 55.

Kamloops will be getting three new buses, council heard.

Akuetteh said for the upcoming year, after balancing operational costs with transit revenue, the city will pay $6.8 million for conventional transit and a little more than $967,000 for community transit.

Custom transit will cost the city about $1.3 million.

For conventional and community services, 53 per cent of the cost is paid by the city, while 47 per cent is paid by BC Transit.

Akuetteh said next year, the city is planning to put forward a large expansion request — no less than 23,000 hours.

“We are looking to implement route 98 which is the Valleyview to TRU Express Route. We are looking to implement route 99, which is the route on the southwest loop connecting lower and upper Sahali, Dufferin and TRU,” he said.

Council heard the 2023-2024 fiscal year saw a 3.3 per cent increase in ridership, with some routes, including route 9 (Gleneagles) seeing a significant boost over pre-COVID numbers.