Mounties found 'doctored' banking statement inside home of Kamloops lawyer standing trial for murder

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

Forged banking documents were found by police inside the home of a Kamloops lawyer who is now on trial for the murder of his client, a judge has been told.

Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah. Week 7 of the nine-week trial got underway on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after he failed to show up to work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that pierced his heart. Prosecutors have said police found blood-spatter evidence inside Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to provide evidence about that later in the trial.

Documents were 'doctored'

In court on Thursday, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jason Adams walked through a number of photo, video and physical exhibits seized by police as part of the investigation into Abdullah’s death.

He said he found a number of banking statements in Bagabuyo’s Columbia Street home during a search on April 4, 2022. He said he was looking for anything related to Abdullah.

Among the documents seized by Mounties were two Scotiabank statements that appeared to have been altered.

“What stood out to me is firstly they were financial statements where it looked like there had been efforts to doctor or change the numbers,” Adams said.

“There were different numbers glued over top of existing numbers to change the opening and closing dates.”

Court has previously heard a doctored Scotiabank statement was found inside a garbage bag in Bagabuyo’s house.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said the Crown’s case will include evidence of forged documents — including a fake letter to Abdullah purporting to be from another law office.

The trial continues

Last week, court heard Bagabuyo’s home was messy and cluttered — compared in court to that of a hoarder.

The Crown’s case is slated to close in the next two weeks.

It’s not clear yet whether Bagabuyo will testify, but his lawyer has hinted defence evidence will likely be called. That’s expected to happen sometime after June 9.

The trial resumes Friday at the Vancouver Law Courts.