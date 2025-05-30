Bell's new Kamloops AI data centre will be online in June, with more facilities on horizon

p>Kamloops is an ideal place to launch the future of artificial intelligence as Bell Canada prepares to open three data centres in the city and one in Merritt over the next two years.

Bell is setting out to create a national network of AI data centres, and they are starting with a supercluster of six in B.C. that will provide upwards of 500 megawatts of hydro-electric powered AI computing capacity.

Four of those facilities are being built in Kamloops and Merritt, with the first seven-megawatt inferencing facility set to be operational in mid-June.

Dan Rink, CEO of iTel Networks and Bell’s president of AI infrastructure, said Kamloops was an ideal choice to locate the AI data centres, not only because of its location on major highways and rail lines.

Rink said the city's warm and dry climate makes it the perfect location because servers require a precise humidity range to operate.

“It’s better for data centres because you don’t have a dew point where you have condensation forming, so from a design perspective for data centres it’s easier when you have a dry environment where you don’t have to do a lot of work mitigating condensation and a low dew point,” he said.

Rink said the mass amounts of waste heat the data centres will produce can be used to help heat some facility neighbours.

“When you think about building the digital backbone for Canada, the spine of what will become sovereign AI in Canada, Kamloops is the ideal place to launch that,” Rink said. “We have ample electricity — it’s green. We have the right climate, we're on large tectonic plates, we have environmental stability. And first foremost, we have a deep rooted history in industry.”

Inferencing centre

Rink said the Mission Flats data centre will specifically focus on inferencing — the work us humans ask AI to do.

“This facility is going to bring to the Canadian market the fastest, lowest cost inferencing in the market,” Rink said.

He said the facility will use Groq’s computer chips, which are specifically designed to be the fastest, most power-efficient for inferencing work.

“Those chips use less power per request than any other chip on the market and we chose them as a partner for that reason,” Rink said.

The Mission Flats facility will house 166 racks, each holding nine computer servers utilizing Groq computer chips.

“In the future, when businesses and consumers and researchers use these [AI] models, that’s all inferencing — and Groq has a leading chip in that space,” Rink said.

Numerous jobs

Rink said the Kamloops data centre will employ 15 people directly — including technicians, maintenance workers and researchers. Another 150 tradespeople were hired to build the new inferencing data centre.

He said the other type of AI data centre focuses on training — how an artificial intelligence thinks.

The data centre is expected to be operational by June 15.

Rink said Kamloops residents who utilize Groq’s programs will notice a quicker speed.

“Your query won’t even leave Kamloops,” he said.

“It’ll go straight to the peering point with Bell and straight on the Bell network into this facility, so Kamloops will [notice] on top of Groq’s already incredible response speed will be even slightly faster."

Kamloops a 'cornerstone'

Rob Malcolmson, chief legal and regulatory officer for Bell, said AI has the potential to revolutionize how people, live, work and connect.

“It's natural for bell to harness this powerful new technology, ensuring Canada has a sovereign, fully scaled and Canadian-owned AI capacity,” Malcolmson told reporters in Kamloops on Thursday.

The data centres are a “cornerstone” piece of Bell’s AI Fabric investment — a major investment that will create the country's largest AI compute project, Malcolmson said.

Malcolmson said Bell is planning to build an AI data centre this December in Merritt, and a 26-megawatt AI data centre at Thompson Rivers University — one that will come online next spring and a second to follow in 2027.

Kamloops Coun. Margot Middleton, deputy mayor for May, told Castanet the increased value to the city from this project is the jobs and spin-off that is created by Bell selecting Kamloops as their location.

“Investments like this one help create conditions for local innovation, empower small businesses, support job creation and ensure residents have access to the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world,” she said.