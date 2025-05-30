Producer nominated for top Canadian filmmaking award credits Kamloops roots

Photo: Matt Chenuz Born-and-raised Kamloopsian Matt Chenuz is up for a Canadian Screen Award for his work on the web series These Triggas.

A film and television producer that spent his formative years gazing at the Sagebrush Theatre stage has now been nominated for Canada's top filmmaking award.

Kamloops kid turned producer Matt Chunez has his name on the ticket for the Canadian Screen Award’s Best Program or Series in Fiction nominated web series These Triggas.

Chenuz grew up in Aberdeen. His mom worked as a nurse at Royal Inland hospital and his dad worked for the Ministry of Transportation. He attended Aberdeen elementary and graduated from South Kamloops Secondary School in 2011.

The following year, he moved to Toronto to pursue acting.

“I think what made me want to pursue entertainment that was Canada-specific was going to see Western Canada Theatre growing up,” Chenuz told Castanet

“That was kind of the thing that propelled me to go into theatre more, and then as I started watching more films and stuff, I realized, ‘Oh, I want to make the films.’”

He would eventually be hired as an associate producer on a Montreal-based show before moving-back to Toronto to get more production experience.

His producing credits include CBC’s Best in Miniature, The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd and the 2025 Paramount+ true crime series PD True — which has also been nominated for Best Factual TV Series at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

He’s currently a master’s student at the University of Southern California’s producing program and is working as the creative producer for LetterFIFTY Films, where he became involved with These Triggas.

Chenuz likened the web series to the “Canadian version of Key and Peele.”

“It’s basically about the triggers that black Canadians experience on an everyday level, but through a sketch comedy lens,” he explained.

He’s nominated alongside series creator Anthony Farrell — best known for his work on The Office — and several other producers. These Triggas has also been nominated for Best Writing in a Web Program or Series.

“It’s kind of surreal, I would say,” Chenuz said. “It hasn’t really, I guess, set in.”

“I don’t know if it’s something I ever expected, but it’s definitely something I tried to aim for. After high school, I think I really wanted to have a big career and I wanted to go off and challenge myself, and Kamloops definitely have me a foundation in those things.”

The series started out as a proof of concept and the two episodes are available to view on YouTube. Development funding has been secured from Bell Media, and they’re hoping to create full seasons in a “more standardized TV Show” format.

Chenuz says he hopes to produce bigger projects for his thesis and LetterFifty Films is currently in post-production of its first feature film. He said his ambition is to one day produce with a deal at a film studio.

While watching WCT shows are what first propelled him into an entertainment career, Chenuz said he’s always been drawn to making something that matters.

“I like the fact that you can create something out of nothing, and that you can create something that’s bigger than the sum of its parts,” he said.

“Not every project is going to be like this, but you can make projects that influence culture on a bigger level and hopefully push society forward in a more positive direction. I think that’s what always attracted me to it.”