Kamloops council secures impromptu meeting with federal housing minister about infrastructure funding

Photo: Stephen Karpuk Six members of Kamloops council met with Gregor Robertson, federal housing minister, about the need for infrastructure funding for the Tournament Capital.

Members of Kamloops city council got face time with the federal housing minister in Ottawa, which they used to express concerns about their $12-million infrastructure grant application that was recently denied for the second time.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said with some help, six councillors were able to secure a short meeting with Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, following question period Thursday on Parliament Hill.

A number of Kamloops city councillors are in Ottawa for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference, which wraps up on Sunday.

“We're an older city, and now our new growth is challenging our old infrastructure. So we brought that up, with the aging pipes and the pressures that we now have,” Karpuk said.

He said they pointed out Kamloops must contend with unique geography, which adds complexity to infrastructure systems. It also must meet provincially-mandated housing targets and is subject to legislation allowing four units on urban lots through much of the city.

Karpuk said it was "a very productive meeting."

The city received word in March that its $11.9 million Housing Accelerator Fund application was one of about 170 turned down by Ottawa. The bulk of the money would have gone towards infrastructure projects supporting the development of more homes in Kamloops.

It’s the second time the city's application for the pot of federal funding was turned down. The city put in a $16 million grant application in 2023, which was also unsuccessful.

MPs helped out

Councillors voted Tuesday to send a letter to Robertson and others about the grant application, which led Coun. Dale Bass to note that every unsuccessful community would likely do the same thing.

"I expect you actually to hunt down Gregor," Bass quipped to Karpuk during the council meeting.

Karpuk said the near 10-minute meeting was secured through a group effort, with help from Coun. Bill Sarai’s brother, Randeep Sarai, a Liberal MP who represents Surrey Centre, and Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo.

“I'm pretty sure MP Caputo helped us out, because we could see him on the House floor — interesting to see him cross over and sit on the Liberal side — but he sat with the minister, and we waved from the gallery, and then about 20 minutes later, we had a great, short meeting,” he said.

Bass said the meeting went well, and she said it was a key moment for the Kamloops group in Ottawa. She said she felt Robertson "truly listened," adding there's a significant difference between sending a letter and being there in person to present a case.

“A letter is a piece of paper that can sit on a desk. Councillors standing in front of you are hard to ignore,” Bass said.

Robertson was given a pair of official Tournament Capital socks — to help keep Kamloops top of mind, Karpuk noted.

He said council has focused on advocacy through its term, and continues to do so at the FCM conference. This included Coun. Mike O’Reilly attending a CN Rail luncheon to discuss sponsorship for capital projects like the arena multiplex and performing arts centre.

“It's a group effort out here trying to do what we need to do, but advocacy — this is what it's about. And making those relationships start with a face-to-face, if you can,” he said.