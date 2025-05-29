Kamloops RCMP seek information on missing woman last seen on North Shore

Photo: RCMP Katherine Gillis, 42, was last seen in Kamloops on Monday, May 26.

Kamloops mounties are asking the public for any information that may lead to the location of a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

Kamloops RCMP said Katherine Gillis, 42, spends most of her time in Kelowna but was last seen in Kamloops on Monday, May 26. She was on the North Shore in the afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

“Katherine told a family member she was intending on going to Chase,” said Cpl. Dana Napier, spokesperson for the Kamloops RCMP.

Gillis is described as a white woman, five-foot four-inches tall, weighing 108 pounds with brown hair with several colours in it and grey eyes.

Anyone with information about Gillis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2025-16349.